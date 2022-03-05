Rainstorm​ wreaks havoc at Ho, rendering pupils displaced

Academic activities disrupted by the rainstorm

Three people have been injured and hospitalized in the Ho Municipality of the Volta region after a rainstorm hit the municipality. Some Basic and Senior High Schools in the municipality also had their roofs ripped off thereby affecting teaching and learning.

Officials of the Ho Municipal Assembly’s Works Department and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) have, however, begun processes to fix the damages caused. This was announced by the Ho Municipal Chief Executive Mr. Divine Bosson after he toured affected areas.



The rainstorm which started around 4 pm on March 2, 2022, lasted for about 30 minutes. The Ho Bankoe E.P and R.C Girls Basic schools had the roofs of some parts of their classroom blocks ripped off. Textbooks of pupils were also destroyed. Pupils of the affected classrooms in both schools have been compelled to share classrooms with their mates in other classrooms.



The entire roof of the Ho SSNIT FLAT Presby Basic School Block was completely ripped off. As a result, about 120 pupils of the affected classrooms now hold classes under trees at the School premises. The Headmistress, Mrs. Vivian Coffie appealed for assistance.



A food vendor and her two assistants who operate an eatery near a mango tree had to be rushed to the hospital when the mango tree fell on the eatery they operate. The three are currently receiving treatment at the Ho Municipal Hospital.



Some houses in the municipality were also not spared of the havoc caused by the rainstorm as roofs were ripped off, giant billboards, and a traffic light destroyed among others.

The Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Divine Bosson has led a team from the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and Works Department of the Assembly to assess the level of devastation caused.



The Ho Municipal Director of NADMO, Stephen Adegon said assessment had begun.



Also, the Head Office would be informed about when the relief items would be disbursed.



An engineer at the Municipal Works Department, Francis Gei said his Department will ensure that advertising agencies mount two poles instead of one for their billboards to better withstand such storms. The Ho Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Divine Bosson disclosed that he has instructed artisans at the Works Department of the Assembly to start repair works on the affected schools in the Municipality.



He however appealed to corporate organizations and philanthropists to support the affected schools and victims of the disaster.