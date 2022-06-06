Raise funds to make Korle-Bu, Free SHS better not cathedral – Gyampo to pastors

Senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof Ransford Gyampo

A senior political science lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Prof Ransford Gyampo has called on clergy at the forefront of raising funds for the construction of the National Cathedral to channel their efforts into raising funds for the betterment of the operations of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in the Greater Accra Region (GAR).

According to him, it will be important for the reverend ministers to channel their efforts into making the hospital better for the people of Ghana rather than raising funds for the construction of a church building.



“There is the urgent need for these pastors at the forefront of raising funds for the construction of the church house to channel these efforts at making some of the government’s social intervention programs such as Free Senior High School and School Feeding Programme among others in the country better,” he said.



He argued that Free SHS is one major programme that needs the intervention of the clergy as the construction of the cathedral in his view is a misplaced priority.



He stressed that developing infrastructure over the development of the people is not the way to go.

Prof. Gyampo made this call in reaction to the government’s decision to finance the construction of the National Cathedral with an amount of GHS25million.



Speaking on the Ghana Yensom morning show on Accra 100.5 FM on Monday, June 6, 2022, in an interview with the sit-in host, Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman, Prof Gyampo noted that using public funds for the construction of a National Cathedral is not the way to go at this time of economic hardships in the country.



Quoting the Bible to back his point, Prof Gyampo said when David wanted to build a temple for God, “the Lord Almighty asked him to put it on hold so in the same way, if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo wants to build a church to fulfill his covenant with God, it should be put on hold because Ghanaians are suffering.”