3
Menu
News

Ramadan Fast: Akufo-Addo sends his fraternal greetings to all Muslims

Akufo Addo And Sheikh Sharabutu Akufo-Addo shares a warm photo with the Chief Imam, Sheikh Sharabutu

Sun, 3 Apr 2022 Source: 3news.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has, on the occasion of the commencement of the Ramadan Fast, sent his fraternal greetings to Muslims in Ghana and around the World.

Muslims started their fast on Sunday April 3.

Mr Akufo-Addo in his message said the Ramadan is a month of intense devotion and commitment to the principles of love sacrifice and dedication to duty.

“I urge Muslims to strive to live by these values and cloak the Month of Ramadan in sanctity and Holiness,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Source: 3news.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
MoMo transactions decline by 10%-12% in 3 months - Economist
Gov’t’ll ban purchase of vehicles from abroad in near future – Baafi
CEO of collapsed Ghana International Airlines received US$220,000 as annual salary - Bright Simons alleges
My life was in danger – Suspected gunman identified as policeman speaks
Abena Korkor was jailed in the US for peddling drugs – A Plus alleges
2022 World Cup: Otto Addo eyes Clifford Aboagye as Kudus' back up - Report
Ghanaian mogul Sam Jonah’s Helios Towers acquires 723 tower sites in Malawi from Airtel Africa
NDC MPs orchestrated passage of E-Levy bill - Captain Smart
A sick NDC MP was brought to vote against E-Levy - Majority Leader
Why use my bald head in your ‘E-Levy debate’ – Okudzeto to Ato Forson