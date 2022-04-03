5
Menu
News

Ramadan: Let’s seek God’s favour – Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia National Muslims Conference.jpeg Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Sun, 3 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has wished Muslims across the country well as the month-long Ramadan fast begins today, Sunday, 3 April 2022.

In a Facebook post, Dr. Bawumia’s stated that the “sacred period of devotion” will bring peace, unity, and prosperity to the nation."

Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Armiyawo Shaibu disclosed that today Sunday, April 1, 2022, marks the beginning of Ramadan as there has been no sighting of the moon yet. According to him, this has meant that the Chief Imam will use his position to declare the beginning of the 30-days fast.

“Having waited for information to trickle from all the 16 regions of the country, no information in respect to the sighting of the moon has been received. The Chief Imam now uses his position, and in accordance with our jurisprudence recommends to all Muslims in the country to complete the days of Shaban in 30 days and begin Ramadan on Sunday.

“What it means is that Sunday, the 3rd of April becomes the first day of Ramadan 2022."

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting, prayer and reflection and community.

Read the vice President's post below

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
MoMo transactions decline by 10%-12% in 3 months - Economist
Gov’t’ll ban purchase of vehicles from abroad in near future – Baafi
CEO of collapsed Ghana International Airlines received US$220,000 as annual salary - Bright Simons alleges
My life was in danger – Suspected gunman identified as policeman speaks
Abena Korkor was jailed in the US for peddling drugs – A Plus alleges
2022 World Cup: Otto Addo eyes Clifford Aboagye as Kudus' back up - Report
Ghanaian mogul Sam Jonah’s Helios Towers acquires 723 tower sites in Malawi from Airtel Africa
NDC MPs orchestrated passage of E-Levy bill - Captain Smart
A sick NDC MP was brought to vote against E-Levy - Majority Leader
Why use my bald head in your ‘E-Levy debate’ – Okudzeto to Ato Forson
Related Articles: