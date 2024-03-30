Ramadan: Mike Oquaye Jnr feats with Muslims constituents of Dome-Kwabenya

Mike Oquaye Jnr with some of the leaders of the Muslim community

Dr. Mike Oquaye Jnr., the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Dome-Kwabenya, has made a charitable contribution to Muslim communities in his constituency to observe Ramadan.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting.



It also serves as a period of introspection, communal prayer in the mosque and reading of the Quran.



In a Facebook post shared on March 29, Dr. Mike Oquaye emphasized that the season of Ramadan is one for reflection, empathy, and connecting with the community.



He, therefore, urged all Muslims to continue to build a united and inclusive community for all.



“I believe that embracing diversity is essential to creating a stronger and more resilient society. By working together, we can continue to build a united and inclusive community that celebrates and values all its members and also seek Allah's blessing for the family and constituency,” he wrote via Facebook.



In January, Mike Oquaye Jnr. was elected parliamentary candidate for Dome-Kwabenya after beating the incumbent MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

He is expected to represent the New Patriotic Party for the constituency in the upcoming December 2024 general elections.







