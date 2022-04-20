0
Menu
News

Ramadan fasting affects food business in Tamale

MCE Muslims1 File Photo: A group of Muslims praying

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

The ongoing Ramadan fasting has affected food businesses in the Tamale Metropolis.  Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar where Muslims refrain from eating and or drinking for an average period of 12 hours per day for 30 days.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar where Muslims refrain from eating and or drinking for an average period of 12 hours per day for 30 days. This year's Ramadan fasting began on April 03.

In view of this, the retail and hospitality businesses have been experiencing decreased food sales, especially during the day.

Hajia Salamatu Mumuni, a tea seller in Tamale in an interview with Ghana News Agency said sales were low compared to the period before the Ramadan fasting

She said most of her customers were Muslims and due to that, she was not selling much.

Miss Amira Abaan, who operates a fast food joint in Tamale, said she had reduced the quantity of food that she sold this month due to low sales which has affected her profits and the payment of her workers.

Miss Aleema Lassen, a Koko Seller in Tamale said she used to sell Koko in the morning but because of the Ramadan fasting, she had stopped selling in the morning since most of her customers were not buying.

Hajia Eimaan Akalbila, a Rice and Beans Seller in Tamale said she has resorted to selling her food in the evening instead of the afternoon.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The 5-minute meeting in Abuja Stadium that decided Ghana's fate in World Cup play-off
Stop blaming Ghana’s economic woes on us – Russia
'Hands off Mexico’s Presidential Jet!' – Ablakwa to Akufo-Addo
We will act on Serwaa Broni’s allegations against Akufo-Addo – Minority
Woman stabbed by brother to death
Our salaries are still the same – NDC MP cries
Serwaa Broni speaks on alleged phone numbers of Akufo-Addo
GFA PRO narrates how Black Stars technical team beat Nigeria even before WC playoff tie
Ghana School of Law SRC President interdicted
Here is how much patrons paid for 2022 Kwahu Easter Paragliding Festival