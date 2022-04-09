Ramatu Aliu Mahama to be laid in state April 9 at Independence Square

The late Hajia Ramatu Aliu Mahama

The remains of the wife of Ghana’s former Vice President, Ramatu Aliu Mahama, will be laid in state tomorrow April 9, 2022, at the Independence Square in the Greater Accra Region at 8:00am.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as well as all other dignitaries and members of the general public will be at the venue to pay their last respect.



Dr. Samuel Frempong, the Executive Director of the Aliu Mahama Foundation told the media this at the private residence of the late former Vice president Aliu Mahama at Cantonments in Accra on Friday, April 8, 2022.



After the filing past, the remains will be air-lifted to the Northern Regional capital for burial at the private residence of the former Vice President in Tamale.



He said the wife will be buried beside her late husband.

According to him, the woman will be buried in accordance with Islamic custom.



In a related development, the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen described the late Ramatu Aliu Mahama as a strong pillar behind her late husband.



He recalled the role she played in ensuring peace in the governing New Patriotic Party during the crisis in 2008.