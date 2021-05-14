Rambo-style attacks: You have no business being in National Security if you can't be circumspect with civilians - Adam Bonaa

Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa

Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa has bemoaned the Rambo style approach used by security operatives to arrest alleged suspects who they deem to have engaged in wrong doing.

His comments come after the National Security Operatives on Wednesday May 12 arrested and allegedly brutalized a broadcast journalist with Accra-based radio station, Citi FM.



On the back of this, Adam Bonaa believes the approach to arresting civilians or journalists despite their wrong acts does not auger well for the country’s democracy and international standing when it comes to the Press Freedom Index.



In a phone interview with GhanaWeb’s Ernestina Serwaa Asante, the Security Analyst said the Rambo style approach by security operatives only breeds more insecurity in the country.

“It is a shame that this is still happening and its almost as if some personnel of the National Security are out there to embarrass the government and make the government look very bad in the eyes of the people and one wonders why the leadership of government and its appointing authorities will allow some of these people to occupy such sensitive positions,” he lamented.



“Some of these operatives have no business working at the National Security if they are not circumspect enough to civilians who they deem are committing crime or are in the wrong and this is rather a shame because these types of situations do not auger well for our international standings when it comes to the press freedom of journalists and the way security officers must deal with civilians,” Adam Bonaa stressed.



Adam Bonaa further implored security operatives and officers to be circumspect in the dispensation of their duties.