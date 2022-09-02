4
Menu
News

Rampaging man kills 1 two weeks after butchering girlfriend

Murder Case The suspect is a known ex-convict

Fri, 2 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Barely two weeks ago, a 37-year-old man identified only as Bawumia was reported to have inflicted machete wounds on his girlfriend at Gyapongkrom, a village in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region.

Days after the incident, Bawumia is said to have butchered a 48-year-old man to death for threatening to cause his arrest.

While a complaint about Bawumia’s assault on his girlfriend was pending with the police, he is said to have accosted Abdallah on Thursday and butchered him to death.

Bawumia, who is said to hail from Bodi, is a known ex-convict who is also wanted by the police in connection with a murder case.

Read the full report below:



Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:



GA/SEA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was in shock when Akufo-Addo allowed Dampare to mistreat me – Owusu-Bempah
Govt did not conduct pre-shipment inspection - Health Minister tells court
Hopeson Adorye on Owusu Bempah's NPP role
'I can’t believe what I am hearing from Owusu-Bempah' - NDC lawyer
Adom-Otchere 'celebrates' output of new A-G
Here are the 13 unaccredited PhD courses offered at University of Ghana
Okoman Council fires Akufo-Addo over Akuapem chieftaincy conflict
Rev. Owusu-Bempah hits Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
Wassa Akropong bank robbery suspects arrested; one shot dead
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE
Related Articles: