Rancour in police service over Oppong-Boanuh’s promotions

Outgoing IGP, James Oppong Boanuh

The recent promotions in the police service by outgoing Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, appear to be creating tension in the service as some Chief Inspectors are unhappy over the move.

Mr. Oppong-Boanuh, for the first time in so many years, in consultation and approval of the police council, promoted one thousand, eight hundred and forty-two personnel with first degrees on and before 2008 to new ranks. The announcement was made last Friday.



This means any police personnel who passed out before 2008 and possess a first degree with or without study leave or permission qualifies for a promotion.



So far, seventeen (17) corporals are moving to the rank of sergeant, nine hundred and eighty-nine (989) officers are moving from sergeant to Chief Inspector, and eight hundred and thirty-six are moving from Inspector to Chief Inspector with increased salaries.



However the hope of some Chief Inspectors who have been in the service for more than twelve (12) years with first degree and were hoping to be promoted to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) still hang in a balance.

“I actually don’t understand these promotions, look I am still Chief Inspector, someone who was my junior with the rank of an inspector is now with the same rank with me with enhanced and better conditions of service which recognized institution will encourage this?,” an angry Chief Inspector told Empire FM’s Emmanuel Ohene Gyan in Takoradi on Monday.



Another also lamented, “the new arrangement by Mr. Oppong-Buanoh means that I need to vacate my seat as a station officer for my junior to take over, this has seriously affected my morale."



The aggrieved Chief Inspectors who are concerned about the development want the anomalies corrected before it further dampens morale in the service as new IGP COP Akuffo Dampare prepares to take over.