Randy Abbey’s name missing from register during GJA elections

The Ghana Journalists Association is electing national executives after two years of delay.



The election is taking place at the International Press Center where the GJA is headquartered and other selected polling centers in Accra and other regions across the country.



At about 11:30 am, some 80 registered delegates had turned up to cast their votes at the Press Center.

Unfortunately however, a seasoned journalist, Dr. Randy Abbey could not locate his name in the register when he reported to the Press Center to cast his vote.



A disappointed Dr. Abbey, after futile efforts to locate his name in the voter register, left the polling center.







Before leaving in his car, the host of Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV declined a request by the media to comment on the matter.



Meanwhile speaking to the Presiding Officer at the polling station, Eric Okyere told GhanaWeb that it was the first incident of a missing name recorded at the center.

He noted that the GJA is better placed to speak on the missing name as the Electoral Commission is not responsible for the compilation of the register being used for the election.







However, other seasoned journalists including Abdul Malik Kwaku Baako Jnr, Gabriel Bosomtwe and Francis Kokutse have successfully cast their votes.



Polling is expected to close at 3pm at the various centers.



Positions up for grabs include president, secretary, organizing secretary and public affairs officer.

Two other positions are being contested by unopposed candidates.



