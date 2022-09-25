Randy Abbey takes on NIA over Aisha Huang's Ghana Card

Host of Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana program, Randy Abbey

The host of Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana program, Randy Abbey has berated the National Identification Authority for not exercising due diligence in the granting of a Ghana card to notorious illegal mining dealer, Aisha Huang.

He holds that NIA should have suspected Aisha Huang was up to something when it first flagged her attempt to renew her card.



Randy Abbey said that upon realizing that Aisha Huang was trying to register with new details, they should have triggered her arrest immediately.



“A few days ago we were discussing this NIA card issue and Dzifa Gunu sent us a message that his NIA card has not been sent to him because his biometrics match that of an impaired person so since June, he has not had Ghana card.



“If you read the NIA statement (on Aisha Huang) they tell us that this woman went to the office at Tamale to register with a different passport Her biometrics matched that of the one in their system already. When they questioned her, she told them she had changed her name, although the difference was not the name but the date of birth as well.



“They then gave her the option to either bring a sworn affidavit to effect that change or do the renewal on the basis of the information they have already and I’m like who does this? She opted to do the renewal on what they have already.

“This is somebody who has come not with the view to amending her record but with a new passport attempting to register anew. That is different from the people who went to El-Wak Stadium with few challenges. This is a person who comes with a new passport attempting to acquire a new card as a different person, your system detects that her biometrics matches that of somebody in there, she confirms I’m the same person and you okay bring an affidavit so that we can effect the change for you. This is someone who has clearly established an intent”.



Aisha Huang is facing trial in court following her re-arrest. Aisha Huang is facing two charges; mining without a license and sale of minerals without a license.



The court on September 14, 2022, denied Aisha Huang and 3 other accused persons bail after they pleaded not guilty.



She is expected to reappear on September 27, 2022.