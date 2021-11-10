Ranting won’t make Ghanaians re-elect you - Buaben Asamoa tells Mahama

Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa

The Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, says former President John Dramani Mahama is ranting because he thinks Ghanaians will re-elect him in 2024.

Former President John Dramani Mahama is currently on a ‘Thank You” tour which will end today, November 10, 2021.



John Dramani Mahama during his tour said the Akufo-Addo government intends to increase taxes, as it prepares to present the 2022 budget.



He said the economy had been run into a ditch and that the country is reeling under debt and wonders how much more hardship the people of Ghana can endure under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.



He called on the Akufo-Addo administration to up its game in dealing with the hardships Ghanaians are saddled with at the moment.

“So, the economy has been run into a ditch and I know that in a few days’ time, they will read the budget and it’s the intention of this government to increase taxes and increase tariffs on electricity and water and all that… How much more hardship can the people of Ghana take?” he wondered, adding: “We, as the NDC, will play our part and give a voice to the voiceless and let people in authority know what the people of Ghana are going through and, so, we shall play our role properly as the opposition in this country,” Mahama said during the tour.



Addressing the comments of the former President in an interview with the host of ATINKA FM’s Am Drive, Yaw Buaben Asamoa explained that the former President is still peeved considering the margin with which he was defeated in the 2020 general elections.



According to Buaben Asamoa, the NPP is focused and will continue to work in the interest of Ghanaians.



“If you are in opposition and you want the people to re-elect you this is how you speak and so some of these comments we the NPP will not worry our head. He just wants to win the hearts of Ghanaians with the rants. He was in power and we knew what he did. If Ghanaians really liked what he did during his tenure, they would have re-elected him,” Buaben Asamoa told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.