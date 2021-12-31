'Rapist' whose penis was bitten in 2020 at Obuasi butchered by unknown assailants

Ankor was arrested after the failed rape issue in 2020

A 24-year-old man who lost the tip of his manhood in a botched rape attempt has been butchered at Obuasi by unknown assailants.

Emmanuel Ankor dominated news headlines in October 2020 after he was arrested for attempting to rape a lady he had robbed.



In a latest news report by 3news sighted by GhanaWeb, Emmanuel is said to have been hacked by some unknown persons.



According to the report he was found lying in a pool of blood in the early hours of Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Council Quarters, a suburb of Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.



“I heard a loud shout for help but feared to step out” a resident is said to have recounted.



He is said to be currently receiving medical treatment at the Obuasi Government Hospital.



Emmanuel Ackon’s penis bitten by his rape victim in 2020

In September 2020, he reportedly attempted to forcibly have sex with a woman at Abompe New Site, a suburb of Obuasi after he had entered her room and robbed her of her money and other valuables at gunpoint.



Ackon had the shock of his life when his victim severed his manhood with her teeth.



After forcibly inserting his penis into her mouth, the victim mustered courage and bit off the penis to the shock of Ankor, who retaliated by biting the back of the victim.



He later went to the Anglogold Ashanti Hospital for medical attention but unfortunately for him, he was identified by his victim who had also turned up at the same health facility for treatment.



According to a police Deputy Superintendent, Mr Francis Asenso, the victim, who had also gone to the hospital for treatment after making a report to the police, spotted the suspect and alerted security officials, who arrested him.



The police, after visiting the crime scene, retrieved the severed penis and sent it to the hospital for preservation while the suspect was prepared to be put before a court.