Ras Mubarak wants Hesse Ogyiri sacked, advocates for sex offenders register

Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Ras Mubarak

A former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Ras Mubarak is advocating for a sex offenders register where the names and photos of sex offenders would be kept and made public.

The former legislator suggested a message a presidential Nana Hesse Ogyiri posted on Facebook about the daughter of former President John Dramani Mahama.



The presidential staffer is reported to made comments on Facebook suggesting sexism against the daughter of the former president.



Mr. Mubarak is also asking the presidency to dismiss him from his job because he does not deserve to be working at the presidency.



In the post, the presidential staffer said Farida, who is the daughter of Mr. Mahama was fully developed and well endowed.



“Very manageable. What do you think? He wrote.



Mr. Mubarak believes he should be sacked for the comments.

“In any civilized country, he would be thrown under the bus by his employers in less than 48 hours. “



Read his full post below



As a country, we need a sex offenders register, which should be kept by the police, where the names, photos, and other details of predators, rapists, and other sex offenders will be available to authorities and the general public.



I’m told the said gentleman works in the Office of the President. If that’s indeed true, then he ought to be kept too far away from such high office, and kept too far away from little girls. Clearly, the type who pass snide remarks about women in the workplace.



In any civilized country, he would be thrown under the bus by his employers in less than 48 hours.



We live in a country where it has almost become normal for persons in high office and positions of trust to routinely harass women and girls, and in isolated cases harass men and boys. These things happen because of a predatory mindset of the Nana Hesse Ogyiri is of our society. We must not allow it to fester.