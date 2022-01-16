Rashid Pelpuo attacks Akufo-Addo for stripping Bagbin of military protection

Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Rashid Pelpuo

The Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Rashid Pelpuo, has taken on the President of Ghana over the Military High Command’s move to strip the Speaker of Parliament of his Military Security detail.

The Military High Command, in a letter dated January 11, 2022, ordered that Military Officers who are part of the Speaker of Parliament’s security detail will be taken from him because their attachment did not follow due process.



The military officers were ordered to leave on January 14, 2022, in order for the right procedure to be taken.



This move has not gone down well with especially the Minority in Parliament who believe the President is behind the move to rid the Speaker of Parliament of his security personnel.



Commenting on the move by the Military High Command, Rashid Pelpuo in a tweet said after attacking several Members of Parliament with suits, the government has now shifted its attention to the Speaker; a move he indicates that its uncalled for.

He said it is sad that currently in Ghana any individual who opposes anything by the President has to be made to go through some hard times.



To Rashid Pelpuo, he pleads with God to fasten the years so that a vindictive Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will leave power in 2025.



“Being President increases the responsibility as a servant to the people. You don’t try to hurt people because they oppose you or do things not in your interest. A good number of MPs are in court and now the target is The Speaker!! Please exit in PEACE Jan 2025,” he said in a tweet.



