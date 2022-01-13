Rastafarians support anti-vaxxer doctors, call on Akufo-Addo to return the vaccines

Ras Nkrabea

Some members of the Rasta community in Ghana have supported the doctors who have petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to halt the vaccine rollout.

In the view of the Rastafarians, the vaccines are having dire effect on people hence, the need to halt the vaccination.



A member of the community, Empress Tassa claimed in an interview with TV3’s Nancy Vukania on Wednesday, January 12 that “What is contained in the vaccine is crippling people , killing people. If Akufo-Addo loves his people and the country he should never uphold this thing that these people bring. It is very wrong , I will not take it.



“There are other ways and means we can come into the country without having the vaccine. It is not right and President Akufo-Addo needs to think what he is doing because these people are his people. They are living here and he has to remove that of the board. Wherever he got the vaccines he should take it back to them.”



Another member of the community, Ras Nkrabea also said “We as a people, we have done our own research under vaccination. We have scientists, we have doctors and we have taken it upon us to actually do our own due diligence on this issue especially at a time when a lot of people all over the world are actually rebelling and demonstrating against this same mandatory vaccination.

“So to me there are many worries that the government of Ghana to pay attention to. To just ignore the voice of the people from Ghana and the voice of the people in the world is not the best way to go.”



Meanwhile, the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has described the contents of the petition against the vaccine rollout as misleading and and also not based on available local and international scientific data.



The GMA in a statement issued on Wednesday January 12 said among other things that “The GMA finds the contents of the petition misleading, unfortunate and not based on available local and international scientific data.”