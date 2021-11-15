Rate of HIV high among LGBTQ+ - Report

Some MPs want LGBTQ+ acts criminalized

• HIV and deaths from anal sex spread four times more than that from the vagina, research has proven

• Medical Doctor has said LGBTQ+ practice must be frowned upon



• Homosexuality practice spreads HIV



60 per cent of new cases of HIV are found in people who indulge in the controversial LGBTQI+ a research survey has revealed.



According to Graphiconline, the research also revealed that constant anal sex makes them 20 to 40 times vulnerable to having anal cancers.



This was revealed by a medical doctor and psychologist, Dr. Isaac Arthur, who was contributing to a discussion on the proper human sexual rights and family values in an interview at Kumasi.



According to him, HIV and deaths from anal sex spread four times more than that from the vagina.

Speaking on the back of the anti- LQBTQ+ bill before parliament, Dr. Arthur said the practice of homosexuality was not backed by science and theology and must be frowned upon.



“Making a strong case for why the practise should be abhorred, the medical doctor said LGBTQI+ practitioners had a high risk of domestic violence due to its associated "dangerous jealousy." Graphic added



Broadly, he stated that blacks, who practise LGBTQI+ in America, for instance, contributed about 10 per cent to all HIV cases.



Dr Arthur said the practice had the tendency to affect the mental and the general well-being of an individual.



He was speaking at a programme, organised by the Christian University College in Kumasi, on the theme: "Perspective on LGBTQI+: Theological, Science and Legal."