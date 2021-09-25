Rate of development in the Ashanti Region has slowed down – GSS

Population and Housing Census (PHC) logo

Head of Publicity for the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC), Francis Nyarkoh-Larbi, has explained why the Greater Accra Region has overtaken the Ashanti Region as the most populous region in Ghana.

According to him, this new turn of events did not come as a surprise to them as they had already predicted it. “When you look at the data from the 2010 census, we predicted the likelihood of Accra becoming over populous. We were sure Greater Accra will overtake the Ashanti Region and we are not surprised.”



Explaining the increase in the Greater Accra Region’s population, he indicated that the capital has seen a fast rate of development. “The Ashanti Region has seen a slower rate of development and that is why it was overtaken as the most populous region.”



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, Mr. Francis Nyarkoh-Larbi shared that the data which was currently published is a provisional one “so we can’t be definite and insist that the Greater Accra Region is the most populous region. We are still looking at the data so let’s all wait and see the final report in November and decide.”



He intimated that development in Ghana has been centered on the urban and metropolitan areas including Accra, hence overpopulation in these areas. “If we decentralize development to the other regions, then no one will move to the Greater Accra region. This will help develop the country and this is one of the many reasons for undertaking census.”



The total number of Ghanaians in the country is now 30.8 million according to provisional results of the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC).



From 6.7 million persons in 1960, the population has increased to 30.8 million persons in Ghana in 2021.

From the provisional results of the 2021 PHC, Ghana’s population has increased from 24.7million in 2010 to 30.8milion.



The Government Statistician, Prof Samuel Kobina Anim made this known Wednesday morning (September 22).



He was speaking at a press briefing on the provisional results of the 2021 PHC.



Ghana continues to have more females than males according to the census.



The female population is now 50.7 percent of the total population with 49.3 percent being males.



The Greater Accra Region is now the most populous region with 5.44 million people, compared to the 4 million recorded in 2010, overtaking the Ashanti Region which used to have more persons.