'Rather than turning yourself into AG's interpreter help Energy Minister to be transparent' – ACEP blasts Kofi Abrefa

Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), Benjamin Boakye

Source: Africa Centre for Energy Policy

The Executive Director of the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), Benjamin Boakye has taken a swipe at Communications Specialist for the Ministry of Energy, Kofi Abrefa Afena for insisting the Minister sought the legal opinion of the Attorney General (AG) relating to the relocation of the Ameri power plant yet refused to make the document public.

An RTI request by ACEP revealed that the opinion of the Attorney General was not sought by the Energy Ministry in the contract to relocate the Ameri Plant.



After citing an original proposal from the Ministry which pegged the cost of the relocation of the plant at $25.48 million, ACEP has taken an interest in the matter and requested more information from the Attorney General.



In response to an RTI request from ACEP, the Attorney General has categorically stated that its opinion was not sought on the EPC contract to use sole sourcing to relocate the Ameri Plant.



“We are unable to provide the information requested on account of the fact that the advice of the Attorney-General was not requested for the Sole sourcing of the EPC contract on the relocation of the Ameri Power Plant to Kumasi and accordingly the Attorney General did not issue an opinion on the procurement,” part of the reply to ACEP’s RTI request from the Attorney General reads.



In a latest press release from ACEP, Benjamin Boakye has asked Kofi Abrefa Afena to concentrate on helping Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh to be more transparent instead of forcefully making himself an interpreter for the AG.



“I have seen a series of publications in newspapers and online addressed to me in response to my Facebook post on the fact that the Attorney General has denied giving a legal opinion on the relocation of the Ameri power plant in response to an RTI request by ACEP. In those publications, officials of the Ministry of Energy, led by a Communication Specialist, Kofi Abrefa Afena maintain that they have a legal opinion of the Attorney General on the relocation of the Ameri plant, which they have failed to publish or make available on demand.

“At this point, Kofi, rather than turning yourself into the interpreter of the AG, help the Minister to be transparent,” the ACEP statement reads in parts.



In recent weeks, ACEP has been on the neck of the Energy Minister after it raised concern on how the cost of the relocation of the Ameri Plant from Takoradi to Kumasi has been inflated to $35.6 million, $10.2 million more than the $25.4million initially proposed by the contractor.



While ACEP continues to chase for answers, it wants the Ministry of Energy to among other things make available a copy of the request for proposals and the response to the request for proposals for the relocation of the Ameri Power Plant.



The Centre also wants a copy of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) approval for the contract and all correspondences with the PPA on the relocation of the Ameri Power Plant, a breakdown of the total cost of the relocation of the Ameri Power Plant and a copy of the Valuation Report on the Sole Source Proposal for the relocation of the Ameri Power Plant.



