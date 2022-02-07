Ratty Ghana releases ‘First Egyaculation’ album

Official artwork of the song

Source: Bernard Opoku Agyemang, Contributor

Ratty Ghana has released an album titled ‘First Egyaculation’, the second body of work of the rapper.

‘Egyaculation’ is coined from the Twi language “Egya” which means fire (energy) elaborating the world on how energetic the rapper.



The album has songs like ‘Money’, Hustlers Prayer’, ‘Ate M’aniso’, ‘Police’, ‘No Way’, ‘Sasabro’, ‘Father Dickson’, ‘Nnipa Foo’ and ‘Call Waiting’. Producers include Khendi Beatz, Chrissy Clist, Luu Beatz, and Kreator.



Ratty Ghana is a socio-cultural and inspirational music act. Bernard Opoku Agyemang as the rapper and singer is known in real life is considered one of the major proponents of rap music in Ghana.

The identity is a multipurpose music act committed to many subjects both local and international (social commentator) and also cuts across demographics. He has a unique sense of humour that gets people attracted to his craft.



He is classified as an edutainer as he educates and at the same time entertains with his content. His record anthem “Dada Awu” with the pallbearers became a topic on the streets right after release.



