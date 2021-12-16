Rawlings is an embodiment of excellence - Former Prez, others honoured at GhanaWeb Excellence Awards

GhanaWeb holds maiden edition of Excellence Awards

Rawlings died on November 12, 2021



GhanaWeb honours late president Rawlings



The GhanaWeb Excellence Award scheme on Saturday, December 11, 2021, honoured Flt Lt. Jerry John Rawlings during the maiden edition of the Ghanaweb Award Excellence Awards at the Accra City Hotel.



The ‘Special Recognition' award was given to appreciate him for his role in entrenching democracy and promoting nation-building while alive.



Presenting the awards was Head of Sales at Advertisers and Publishers Solutions Limited, Ekow Blankson.

The award which was cited in his honour described him as “an embodiment of excellence.”



Flt Lt. Jerry John Rawlings was born on June 22, 1947. He was initially a military officer and later a politician. He came to power following a coup d'état in 1979 and led Ghana from 1981 to 2001



He led a military junta until 1992, and then served two terms as the democratically elected President of Ghana.



Jerry John Rawlings died on November 12, 2020, after battling a short illness. On November 12, 2021, a memorial was held in his honour by his family at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Adabraka.



Former Chief Justice, Georgina Wood, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, Joyce Aryee, Chief Imam, Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Shaributu, Cameron Duodu, Pastor Mensa Otabil and Father Andrew Campbell also received special recognition awards.

About the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



The GhanaWeb Excellence Awards is an annual people’s choice award scheme launched to offer GhanaWeb audiences and the general public the opportunity to recognise outstanding Ghanaians who have helped in the development of the country.



This is the first-ever audience-powered award scheme organised by an online media platform in Ghana to celebrate role models and future leaders who would inspire Ghanaian communities and make the country a better place to live in.



The awards are for and by Ghanaians who have worked hard in various fields of national development. It was created by GhanaWeb in 2021 as part of its 22nd-anniversary celebration.



