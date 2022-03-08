Rawlings-led PNDC sent men to kill Palmer-Buckle - Dr. Opuni-Frimpong alleges

Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast, Rev. Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle

The PNDC government had sent hitmen after Archbishop Palmer-Buckle

The Cape Coast Archbishop was at the time editor of the Catholic Standard



The hitmen killed someone who resembled him in a case of mistaken identity



Rev. Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, the former General Secretary of the Christian Council, has spoken about instances when members of the clergy have been threatened by people in authority.



According to him, there are several ways that the clergy today are being attacked by people in power stating that previously, some authorities went as far as threatening the lives of clergymen.



He cited the specific case of the Metropolitan Archbishop of Cape Coast, Rev. Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle as a clergyman who was the subject of an assassination in 1985.

"Archbishop Palmer-Buckle was the editor of the Catholic Standard and the PNDC under Rawlings sent some people to kill him. Archbishop Palmer-Buckle, call him and let him verify what I am telling you, during the revolution.



"Unfortunately, they found someone who resembled him and killed him, thank God Archbishop Palmer-Buckle has a good heart, when Rawlings died he was still there. He loved him, he prayed for him but he had threatened his life before," Rev. Opuni-Frimpong stressed.



He added that it is with that history of threats to Palmer-Buckle and others known to him, that Christian groups in contemporary times advocate ‘if you kill one, you kill all.’



Dr Opuni-Frimpong made the disclosure on March 6 while speaking on Accra-based Joy FM's Second Christian Forum under the theme ‘Ghana @65, is the church still relevant?"