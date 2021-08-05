Rawlings left NDC due to 'wickedness' of party officials - Atubiga

Late Former President Jerry John Rawlings

The late President and founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Jerry John Rawlings abandoned the party he formed due to the wickedness and unpatriotic nature of its National Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo and other National Executives.

“What is happening in the NDC shows that they are not ready for 2024. The party is a wicked party in Ghana. That was why the Founder Jerry John Rawlings had issues with the party”, a former member of the party, Stephen Atubiga claimed.



The staunch supporter of the late former President spoke on Accra-based Net 2 TV owned by NPP lawmaker for Assin Central monitored by MyNewsGh.com on Monday, 2nd August 2021.



According to him, the NDC National Chairman vowed to ensure the party remains in opposition forever despite the latter’s public utterances



“Ofosu Ampofo has sworn that as far as he remains the National Chairman somebody will not be president. Let me state that NDC should forget about 2024 if Ofosu Ampofo is the National Chairman of the party.”, Atubiga claimed.

According to him, his handling of internal issues in the party since taking over as Chairman has not been impressive and worrying for an opposition party that is looking at capturing power.



Stephen Atubiga has expressed worry over the display of incompetence by the Chairman



Meanwhile, Mr Atubiga resigned from the NDC and formed his own party.