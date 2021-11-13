'Rawlings was surrounded by forces that didn’t want to change' - Former Catholic Priest

Former president Jerry John Rawlings

Sympathizers, Family, Friends and other dignitaries converged on the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra to honour the memory of the Late Former President Jerry John Rawlings. Among those who have been sharing memories about Mr. Rawlings, is a friend of the Rawlings’, Fritz Baffour, who said he can hardly forget the demise of the Former President.

”Last year was a very difficult time for us. We realized that Rawlings was somebody who cared about the common man. And the common man is the common man and woman is the basis of our nation.



"And if we don’t care for them, and if we don’t think for them, then we are doomed. Because that is the one who moved the country. And Jerry Rawlings stood for that. He took fairness, accountability and all those things.



"He was quite a complex personality, he had a complex personality so yes, the interrogation will go on and on and on. Jerry John Rawlings was a man of great loyalty, great love, and great integrity”, he noted.



A former Catholic Priest, Joop Visser, described him as a man who was very passionate about social justice, and the need for it to transform and transcend society.

”Very passionate about social justice, extremely passionate about suffering in the world. Eager to transform society, extremely passionate about suffering in the world. Eager to transform society.



"He was limited like everyone else, surrounded by forces that didn’t want to change, not succumbing and often not realizing what they really wanted. And this is why the people who are here in this church, should kind of pledge and continue with what he did and make sure that this fantastic country one day will reach the end of its potential.



"Because its potential is great, and so remembering it means we should try to become a bit like him and take some of his characteristics and move forward. Prior human beings who are ready to sacrifice. fallacies towards all those in society were deprived making sure that social justice is done.



"That’s his heart and his soul. We need not to worry about the mistake, the human failures and all the Cyber things which of course we often want to talk about, the most important thing is keeping him alive and his love for people,” he noted.