Raymond Archer asks McDan: Why trample upon 5,000 livelihoods to build an empire?

Daniel McKorley, CEO of McDan Group of Companies

Businessman, Raymond Archer, has questioned why the Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies, Daniel McKorley will take away the livelihoods of about 5,000 people in a bid to build an empire.

He also wondered how the natural resources in Ada - Songor lagoon -could be given to an individual to mine salt for commercial purposes.



The move, Raymond Archer said, tramples upon the livelihoods of persons who work around the Songor lagoon where McDan has been given the nod by both government and traditional authorities to mine salt.



Speaking on Radio Gold and monitored by GhanaWeb Business, the businessman who had his multi-million dollar company demolished in 2020 said the governing New Patriotic Party was fond of giving projects to members that support the party and collapsing businesses they think belong to supporters of the NDC.



"Now, he has the McDan Group...a whole lagoon, natural resource was ceased and given to him and all those people who lived on that lagoon and I understand about 4,000, 5,000 livelihoods have been taken and given to one man...he is building his empire whiles trampling on other people is who they are and what they have always done," he said on Radio Gold.



Salt mining company, Electrochem Ghana Limited [One of McDan's businesses] aims to mine 1 million tonnes of salt from the Ada Songor Lagoon annually to make Ghana the leading producer of the commodity in West Africa.



This projection comes on feasibility studies conducted in the enclave after the company secured a 15-year lease to resuscitate salt mining in the Songor Lagoon and surrounding communities.

The Ada Songhor Salt Project initially produced 60,000 tonnes of salt but after two years in operation, the company is now producing between 200,000 to 300,000 metric tonnes after investing over 80 million dollars in the project.



