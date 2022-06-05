Razak Opoku takes on Dr Amoako Baah over Bawumia comments

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Razak Kojo Opoku of the New Patriotic Party has taken on Dr Amoako Baah over the latter’s comment on Vice President Bawumia.

Razak Opoku posited in a social media post the statement by the veteran politician lacked cogent reasoning.



He intimated that any Ghanaian is not a stranger to the key role played by Dr Bawumia in the growth of the NPP since he was first appointed by then candidate Akufo-Addo as his running mate in 2008.



Read the full statement below



*Dr. Amoako-Baah Should Start Drinking Soup After Eating Fufu: Razak Kojo Opoku Writes*



Dr. Richard Amoako-Baah has made some unfortunate statements against the candidature of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and it is equally important to reply him with the same yardstick.



Before I proceed, let me set the record straight that, the contribution of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to the New Patriotic Party and Ghana as a whole is much heavier in weight that Dr. Richard Amoako-Baah can never carry on his head or shoulders.



In his quest to project his favourite candidate Alan Kyerematen, it is quite sad that, Dr. Amoako-Baah has started engaging in segregation and tribal bigotry.

I would like to respond to the claims of Dr. Richard Amoako-Baah as follows:



1. "Dr. Amoako-Baah is of the conviction that the NPP would lose if the elections were held today because many people are saying that Nana Addo is not doing well and if Nana Addo is not doing well Bawumia is not doing well"



*Response*



The records of Nana Akufo-Addo's Government will deliver electoral victory for NPP over NDC any day any time. Akufo-Addo's Government has not transformed Ghana into paradise, however, his 6 years record surpasses the 8years achievements of the Mills/Mahama Government.



If Nana Addo is not doing well according to Dr. Richard Amoako-Baah then the entire Economic Management Team including Alan Kyerematen and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto are not doing well as Sector Ministers and Members of the Economic Management Team. If Sector Ministers do their work well the role of coordination will be easy for Akufo-Addo’s Economic Management Team.



2. Bawumia is young, let the others go and Unite the Party



*Response*

I would like to ask Dr. Richard Amoako-Baah, how come the delegates of NPP chose relatively young J. A. Kufuor over an oldman Professor Adu Boahen for the 1996 general elections?



How come an oldman Professor Adu Boahen was not allowed to contest the 1996 general elections without a challenge from young J. A. Kufuor?



How come J. A Kufuor was not allowed to contest the 2000 general elections without a challenge from young Nana Akufo-Addo in 1998?



How come Nana Akufo-Addo was not allowed to contest the 2008, 2012 and 2016 general elections without a challenge from young Alan Kyerematen in 2007, 2010 and 2014?



How come Nana Akufo-Addo was not allowed to contest 2008 general elections without a challenge from young Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, Dan Botwe, Boakye Agyarko and others in 2007 at Legon?



If it is about old age then let's allow a contest Only between Kofi Konadu Apraku and Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto for the Flagbearership?



3. "Outsider Bawumia not true blue NPP Man(not a true blood NPP Member); he is an Alien and Must Step Aside"

*Response*



How can a whole Political Science Lecturer talk like this as if he doesn't drink soup after eating fufu. Quite retrogressive pronouncements from Dr. Richard Amoako-Baah.



The questions one may ask:



(a) is NPP a monarchy to be occupied by blood line relatives?



(b) is NPP the birth right of some selected people or aged population?



(c) is NPP an ethnic based Party whereby one is supposed to be related to or become a member through blood/DNA Identification?



The unfortunate statements from Dr. Richard Amoako-Baah are backward and 'tribalistic nonsense'. These were some of the reckless and irresponsible statements that kept the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition in opposition for almost 30 years before winning power in 2000. We should NOT encourage such unfortunate utterances for our multi-party democracy.

We have a long way to go as a Country if such Characters like Dr. Richard Amoako-Baah continue to teach students political science.



Joseph in the Bible was an Outsider but became a Prime Minister of Egypt, ruling Egypt for years.



According to the NPP Constitution, a member shall be entitled to nomination as the Party's Presidential Candidate if he/she is a known and active member of the Party of at least five(5) years. Per this provision, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is more than qualified to be the 2024 Presidential Candidate of NPP by the Grace of God.



In 2018, an Alien Freddie Blay polled 3,021 votes against a true blood NPP member Dr. Richard Amoako-Baah who polled a paltry 18 Votes during the National Delegates Conference.



Just recently, during the Ashanti Regional Delegates Conference, Candidates such as Bernard Antwi-Boasiako(Chairman Wontumi) and Odeneho Kwaku Appiah who are known loyalists of Alien Bawumia polled 464 Votes and 306 Votes respectively.



However, the Candidates such as Asare Bediako Robert, Kwabena Owusu-Aduomi and Kofi Adum Bawuah who are known loyalists of a true blood NPP Member Alan Kyerematen polled 20 Votes, 9 Votes and 3 Votes respectively.



I would like to respectfully urge Dr. Richard Amoako-Baah to cease his usual habit of doing fufu- politics, fufu-semantics and fufunomics because NPP is a serious Political Party that has modernized itself to embrace all tribes both young and old for the collective good of Ghana.