Re: 55yr old woman murdered in cold blood at Begoro'

The murder incident happened in Begoro, but did not happen in Begoro Zongo

Source: Osumanu Abubakar, Contributor

The murder of any human in whatever form is not only horrendous and heinous, it is also as a result of the lack of respect for the sanctity of human life.

While I fully support the police to launch investigations leading to the gruesome murder of the deceased, I want to use this opportunity to condole with the family in this devastating moment, and while at it, I ought to set the records straight.



The above caption as I quote here, “E/R : 55yr old woman murdered in cold blood at Begoro” was an article published by kasapafmonline.com on December 28, 2021.



Unfortunately in the body or details of the article, they sought to suggest that the crime happened in Begoro – Zongo, as quoted here “A 55-year-old woman has been murdered in cold blood at Akyem Begoro- Zongo Community in the Fanteakwa North District in Eastern region,” a claim which is FALSE!



This wrong information put out there has had a psychological effect on the good people of Begoro Zongo and wondering how a media house would engage in such an act. I personally have had calls from various sources to interview me on the sad issue since the name of my electoral area was conspicuously referenced as the point of incident.



We agree that the harm has been caused already, but amends can be made to correct the wrong. Therefore, as the Assembly Member of Begoro Zongo, I am by this serving notice to kasapafmonline.com to act in good faith as a matter of exigency, use the same platform to effect the correction to reflect the exact situation.



For purposes of gravity, albeit the incident happened in Begoro, but did not happen in Begoro Zongo.

We are counting on your cooperation and speed is of the essence!



Thank you.



Osumanu Abubakar



Assembly Member



Begoro Zongo



0242782515