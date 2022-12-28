Re: Claims that NPP youth chased out MP from constituency office untrue  

MP for Hemang Lower Denkyira Constituency, Bright Wireko-Brobby

Source: Bernard Nana Ayebeng, Contributor

We, the youth in the Hemang Lower Denkyira Constituency of the Central Region, are shocked to read, watch, and listen to news reports that our champion MP was chased out of the party constituency office on the 19th of December 2022 by some disgruntled young people.





This report is a lie from the pit of hell. Nothing could be further from the truth. Hon. Bright Wireko-Brobby has brought more development to this constituency over the last 6 years than any other member of parliament in the history of the constituency. When it comes to the building of schools, health care facilities, and other infrastructure, as well as providing entrepreneurship and employment opportunities for women and the youth, Hon. Wireko-Brobby has no match in the history of our noble constituency. We the youth of the NPP and the young people at large in the constituency are excited about the work he has done for us so far.



There is therefore no reason for us to chase him from the party office under any circumstance.







On the said date, the Hon. MP joined his constituency executives for a routine meeting. False information by key supporters of Lawrence Agyensam (CEO of Exim Bank who is interested in contesting the seat) that some polling station executives would be dismissed was spread around. But they were surprised and let down when that didn’t happen. The Hon. MP dished out Christmas gifts to the few party supporters who had gathered around the New Patriotic Party (NPP) office as always and left in peace. We are shocked to hear a fabricated story that our MP was chased out. God forbid!!!!





We as the youth in the constituency would want to use this opportunity to commend Hon. Wireko-Brobby for all the work he is doing to help bring progress and development to Hemang Lower Denkyira. We wish him well in all his endeavours and urge him to be strong and courageous, and not be demoralized because of the vile propaganda aimed at tarnishing his hard-won reputation.







Signed,







Bernard Nana Ayebeng,



NPP Constituency Secretary, Hemang Lower Denkyira Constituency.