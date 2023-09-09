Re: NPP records more achievements in Yunyo than NDC – MP

The National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Source: Konlan Nathanael Biila, Contributor

The National Democratic Congress in the Yunyoo constituency has sighted with utmost shock, a news item published by Express News Ghana and carried by major online news portals including GhanaWeb and peacefmonline.

The news item from the MP sought to claim that the NPP has performed better than the NDC in the Yunyoo constituency and went ahead to list his achievements for 7 years as both District Chief Executive (DCE) and Member of Parliament (MP).



Reading through the story, the NDC has noticed that the Member of Parliament (MP) is only relying on central government projects and using them as his achievement as MP which is very indicting of his credibility. The legitimate question to ask is, what has the Member of Parliament used his nearly 4-year Common Fund for?



Is it the case that he has diverted his Common Fund (CF) to put up a modern befitting self-contained apartment for himself and his family in Nalerigu, the regional capital at the expense of the deplorable roads and infrastructural



deficit in the Constituency? He spoke on only three sectors of the economy, i.e. water and sanitation, rural electrification, and human resource development. The fact is that the MP inherited ongoing projects in all the 31 communities that he mentioned in his release from the NDC after the 2016 election which were ongoing in phases with many communities including his village, Jimbale, and the district capital, Yunyoo which were already completed, connected and powered to the national grid in 2014.



Most of the boreholes he claimed to have drilled are malfunctioning due to poor work and the others that he claimed are ongoing have also been abandoned by contractors over non-payment.



Conspicuously missing in his script were key sectors of the economy namely; Road



infrastructure, education, health, and agriculture which lends credence to his lack of vision and incompetence in these sectors.



There was no mention of any project on roads which is critical to the daily activities of the people.

There was no mention of any health project carried out in the constituency.



There was no mention of any school project carried out in the constituency and



There was no mention of any project on agriculture.



This was not an oversight but a lack of vision and plan in those sectors. The constituency is a rural one and the major occupation of the people is farming but where will the people pass to your farms if there are no roads? How would they convey their farm produce to their homes and marketplaces if there were no good roads? If they are sick how will they get treatment if there are no clinics and CHPS compounds? Where will their children go to school if there are no schools?



It is worthy of note, that though the government of the National Democratic Congress, NDC and Joseph Bipoba Naabu constructed 19 boreholes, they are all functioning and serving their purposes up till now as compared to the NPP’s shabby borehole projects most of them have broken down. The hallmark of the NDC is quality.



To set the records straight, below are the projects that Joseph Bipoba Naabu and the government of the NDC have undertaken from 2012-2020.



The MP since he took office in 2017 has not made any attempt to complete the E-Block that was started and is at completion level by the NDC and Joseph Bipoba Naabu.



ICT support

Joseph Bipoba Naabu also donated 10 computers each to all the Junior High Schools in the constituency.



Health



Hon Joseph Bipoba Naabu built from scratch, completed, and handed over fully furnished CHPS compounds in the following communities;



Namong



Jimbale



Mantana



Gbingbalanchet



Gbankurugu

Sambik



Apart from building the health facilities to aid health care delivery, Joseph Bipoba Naabu has supplied anti-snake drugs to the various health centers to save the lives of the constituents.



He was also noted for using his Common Fund to settle the medical bills of constituents.



Security



Namong Police Station



Agriculture



Donation of Wellington boots, machetes, raincoats weedicides, and fertilizers to constituents.



Given the above unchallengeable achievements by the NDC and Joseph Bipoba Naabu in the Yunyoo Constituency, it is clear that the NPP MP is afraid of his shadows as he knows that there will be a day of accountability. He is crying foul because he knows he has performed woefully poor as compared to the outstanding performance of the NDC for the 8 years

when they were in power.



The MP claims that the NDC has been in power for 16 years and has done nothing for the constituency. In any case, they have also been in power for 15 years now under the 8 years of President Kufour and 7 years of Nana Addo respectively. What can they boast of?



Social programs



Joseph Bipoba Naabu used his vehicle to transport patients to and fro hospitals. The corpses of those who unfortunately lost their lives in the hospitals were conveyed back home to their families for burial. However, the current MP does not even have a bicycle for the same or similar purpose and he doesn’t want to mingle with the constituents ever since he became MP.



Note!: We want the MP to know that Sampoa Timothy Laari has never been a DCE of the Yunyoo district. He was, however, a DCE of the then Bunkpurugu/Yunyoo district for 2 years from 2014 to 2016, and was succeeded by Oscar Liwaal, the current NPP MP for Yunyoo.



We wish to state emphatically that the MP, Liwaal Oscar is the greatest beneficiary of the NDC especially, under John Dramani Mahama, and should be grateful because he calls himself MP today as a result of the creation of the Yunyoo Constituency in 2012 by the NDC government. What else is development? Bringing governance and representation to the doorsteps of people is a great step to development and we expect him to know that.