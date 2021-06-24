Re-consider 10 per cent tax on cash out commission - MOMAG

Some members of MOMAG in a group photograph after the meeting

The Mobile Money Advocacy Group (MOMAG) is calling on the government to reconsider its decision to introduce a 10 per cent tax on cash-out commission of mobile money (momo) agents across the country.

According to the group, the high rate of armed robbery activities targeted mainly at momo operators and liquidity challenges including a huge business operating permits and unsatisfied commission from telecommunication networks among other issues, made the timing for such taxes bad.



National Vice president of MOMAG, Mr Albert Otu-Siaw made the call yesterday when he met some executives and members of the Ablekuma chapter of MOMAG in Accra.



He said his outfit could not refuse to accept the directive due to the significance of the payment of tax when it comes to national development, however, the welfare and current state of momo operators in Ghana must be considered “before slapping them with taxes during such trying moments.”



“We are already paying permit charges of GHC350.00 annually, to the Assemblies, commissions we are currently receiving from the telecommunication networks too are not satisfactory, fraud in our industry to has not been reduced or halted and armed robbers too have made us targets, taking lives and destroying businesses so all these challenges must be properly addressed before introducing new taxes that will further be draining us,” he lamented.



Mr Otu-Siaw indicated that MOMAG would continue to adhere to all the rules and regulations guiding their operations, adding that the need for the government to also create an enabling environment for businesses in the country to continue to thrive should remain paramount.

The National Welfare Officer of MOMAG, Mr Okis Adjetey Adjei on his part admonished momo operators to remain disciplined and also adopt the habit of saving no matter how much they made as profit.



Monitoring activities of person momo agents employed to run their momo businesses, he said was also very necessary for the prompt detection of fraud and other criminal activities.



He explained that momo agents must also have excellent customer service traits to promote their businesses.



Watara Ibrahim, the Ablekuma Central Head of MOMAG in his submission commended members of the group for the level of commitment shown towards MOMAG activities and advised that the payment of dues for the smooth running of MOMAG must be prioritised.