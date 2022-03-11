Re-election should be in Hohoe, not Buem – Dr Joe Addae

Member of Parliament for Hohoe, John Peter Amewu

Supreme Court ruled SALL constituents should vote under Hohoe, Addae

We have never had any electoral process in Buem – Dr Addae



AG calls for re-election in Buem Constituency



Co-chairman of the Joint Stirring Committee of the Akpafu and Lolobi Traditional Areas has stated it is wrong for Attorney General to call for re-election in Buem is wrong.



According to Dr Joe Addae, the people of the Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lipke and Lolobi (SALL) had a firm indication from the Supreme Court and the Electoral Commission that they would be voting as constituents of Hohoe during the parliament Election.



In an interview on JoyNews, monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr Addae added that SALL traditional areas had all their electoral process in Hohoe and so it will be wrong to ask them to vote in another constituency.



He indicated that the people of SALL must vote in re-election at Hohoe and not Buem.

“Buem constituency is strange to us because we have never participated in any electoral process there.



“On the 16th November 2020, we wrote exclusively to the EC, trying to remind them that our people needed to vote in the Parliamentary Elections and I believe on the 30th the EC organised a press conference and told the whole world that the SALL communities voting under their mother constituency. I didn’t know any other constituency that we can call our mother constituency (aside from Hohoe).



“… we took our inspiration from a judgment of the on the 24 of June … the ruling exclusively said that the existing electoral mandate must be preserved under C.I. 95 until after 6th January 2021," he said.



Meanwhile, Attorney General Godfred Dame has said that there should be fresh elections in the Buem Constituency to give the people of SALL the right representation in the Parliament of Ghana.



"The way to go if we want to achieve representation of the SALL areas in the lifetime of this Parliament is to ensure that proper areas that have been allocated within proper constituencies duly created by law are given their right to vote in proper elections properly conducted to duly elect Members of Parliament. Thus, a proper election ought to be conducted to elect a Member of Parliament to represent all of the people in the Buem Constituency, as mandated by C. I. 128," he said.