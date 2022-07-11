Real Estate and Land Management Students Association of SDD-UBIDS bemoans lack of affiliation to professional bodies

File photo

Source: Ilyaas Al-Hasan

The Real Estate and Land Management Students Association (RELAMSA) of the Simon Diodong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies in Wa in the Upper West region is lamenting its inability to get affiliated to any of the recognized professional bodies in the real estate sector.

According to the Association President, Adaklutsey Senanu Isaac, all attempts to get the association affiliated with either of the two most recognized bodies in the country have so far hit a snag.



He explained that the association is still yet to get the needed recognition almost 9 years since its inception of the association.



He is therefore calling on the authorities of the Ghana Institute of Surveyors (GIS) as well as the Ghana Real Estate Professional Association (GREPA) who he said are the two most recognized professional bodies in the Real Estate and Land Management sector, to facilitate their joining of either of them to reap the benefits that therein.



"Basically, in the association, we are faced with a lot of challenges. One that's really pressing is to be affiliated to these recognized bodies such as GIS (Ghana Institute of Surveyors) and over the past almost 7-8 years now, we have been pressing on to get inaugurated as an institution or an association but yet still, most of these turn not to be a success. So we're counting on them, the professional bodies; GIS, to come to our aid and come and affiliate us so that in the end, it's going to be more beneficial to us the student populace, and those that will come out of school as well," he appealed to the professional bodies.



He made the call in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb on July 9, 2022, days after a leading real estate company - Broll Ghana Limited - organized a seminar to sensitize members of the association on the intricacies of the corporate world.

While calling for sponsors and partnerships, the association President believes the affiliation being sought after, will in the long run be of great benefit to the students.



"And we also need a lot of sponsors and partnerships as well and also get in touch with GREPA (Ghana Real Estate Professionals Association) as well. In the long run, most of these students are coming into the(corporate) world and getting themselves affiliated with these bodies. So when we get affiliated to them as a student body here, I think it's going to help all of us," the President of the association noted.



On what members stand to gain when affiliated with the professional bodies, Isaac said:



"So when we get affiliated, one way or the other, we get some mentoring sessions, we get some educative sessions or seminars from them, and then, we also get some guidance, they give us some form of guidance. 80 percent of us don't know anything about GIS but when we complete, we are going to join either of them (GIS or GREPA). They are the two most recognized institutions in relation to real estate and land management," he explained.