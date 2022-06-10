Real Men's Conference slated for June 18

Real Men Conference to be held on June 18, 2022

The much-awaited Real Men Conference organized by EmPaul Foundation is expected to come off on June 18, 2022.

Dubbed ‘Be the Difference’, the event is scheduled to be held at St Theresa Hall, Awudome, Accra.



Real Men’s Conference aims at assembling men to brainstorm, exchange ideas, and network.



It also seeks to provide the platform for men to find creative and inspiring ways of dealing with family, projects and socio-economic challenges.

According to organisers, the event which is open to the public would help change the status quo and ensure consistent and progressive men empowerment as it will inspire participants to change the narrative.



Beyond the conversations, there would be cancer screening, dental screening, eye screening, and general health consultation as health remains paramount.