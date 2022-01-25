Real estate developer arraigned for defrauding pastor of GH25,000

The court granted the accused bail to the tune of GH50,000 with two sureties

A real estate developer, Essilfie Mensah, appeared before an Accra Circuit Court yesterday for defrauding a pastor to the tune of GHC25,000.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge of defrauding by false pretense.



The court presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah admitted the accused to a bail of GH50,000 with two sureties, to be justified to one person.



He was said to have agreed with the pastor, Mr Simon Anak who is the complainant in the case, to exchange five plots of land with the vehicle of Mr Anak, an unregistered concord saloon car valued atGH25,000.00.



However, after giving the car to the estate developer and taking steps to develop it, the pastor realized the same portion of land had been sold to others.



Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Isaac Anquandah, said sometime in 2005, a friend of the pastor called Phillip Aikins, domiciled abroad, imported the vehicle in question to the complainant (Simon) to use the money to acquire a parcel of land for him.

He explained that the complainant, after receiving the car informed the accused of his intention of selling it.



The court heard that the accused inspected the car and expressed interest in it.



According to the prosecution, the real estate developer told the pastor that he had a parcel of land at Amrahia which he intended to exchange for the car.



“The complainant told the accused that the vehicle was valued at GHC25,000.00 which the accused agreed and gave him documents to the five plots of land as agreed,” the prosecutor added.



The court heard that after beginning the process of developing the land, the complainant faced many challenges as different persons showed up to claim ownership of the parcel of land.

The prosecution stated that the pastor, after complaining to the estate developer, was relocated severally to different parcels of lands.



Chief Inspector Anquandah said, “The complainant spent so much money on the lands, yet he could not access them and so he finally decided to report the matter to the police, leading to the arrest of the accused.”



During the investigation, the prosecution said the accused refunded GHC20,000 to the police.



The case has been adjourned to February 9.