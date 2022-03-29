3
Menu
News

Real state of the nation is in your pocket- Sam George

Sam George 2.jpeg Sam Nartey George, MP for Ningo-Prampram Constituency

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Sam Nartey George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram says the real state of the nation is in the pocket of Ghanaians.

He made this statement on GTV’s Breakfast Show on Monday, March 28, 2022.

"The President has never told Ghanaians how the true State of the Nation is and so expect that the President will come and tell us that the nation is on course but we are in some challenges, he will also come and blame the former President Mahama for everything that has gone wrong with the economy, the Minority have also been obstructionist and added that the President will blame everyone but himself and so we are waiting.”

He concluded by reiterating that “the real State of the Nation is in your pocket, because when former president Mahama handed over power, you were buying a gallon of fuel at less than 17ghs, today Nana Akufo-Addo is President of Ghana and you are buying fuel at 47ghs”.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Ask good questions’ – Otto Addo ‘tackles’ Nigerian journalist in Abuja
Why this video of Alhaji Grusah is trending on social media platforms
How social media users reacted to ‘dumsor’ during Black Stars training in Abuja
Nigeria fans go 'crazy' over Thomas Partey in Abuja ahead of Ghana game
'I wanted to trace Amedeka and arrest him' –Kwabena Agyepong
Kyere in, Fatawu out: Predicted Ghana XI against Nigeria
Gabby Otchere-Darko tackles Mahama over 'attack' on Judiciary
Frank Davies slams Mahama over 'attack' on Judiciary
Okudzeto ‘fights’ for Prof Jane Naana
Former UG Vice Chancellor speaks on free SHS policy
Related Articles: