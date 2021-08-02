Rearing for Food and Jobs putting more money in the pockets of youth - Minister

Deputy Agric Minister Yaw Frimpong Addo

Deputy Agric Minister Yaw Frimpong Addo has expressed strong optimism that the Rearing for Food and Jobs as well as the Planting for Export and Rural Development are part of the initiatives that would create several jobs for the unemployed youth.

The legislator who is also the MP for Manso Adubea said his ministry is promoting these initiatives especially the Rearing for Food and Jobs because it has the potential to generate income for the farmers every quarter of the year.



He said the initiative would create jobs for the youth in smaller communities and rural areas and help them sustain their lives and that of their families.



Speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he further admonished Ghanaians to take advantage of the initiatives and also the Ghana CARES (Obaatan pa) programme.



The programme is described by the government as an unprecedented, bold and audacious GH¢100 billion post-COVID programme to stabilize, revitalize and transform Ghana’s economy to create jobs and prosperity for Ghanaians over a three-year period. It is sequenced in two phases: a Stabilization Phase that is running from July to the end of the year (2020); and a medium-term Revitalization Phase from 2021-2023.



The first phase of the programme builds on the actions already taken by Government under the Coronavirus Alleviation Programme, including stabilization of the economy, ensuring food security, support businesses, and workers, strengthening the health system, and passage of legislations to facilitate quick economic recovery.

The second phase aims at revitalizing and transforming the economy from 2021-2023 will focus on supporting commercial farming and attracting educated youth into agriculture, building Ghana’s light manufacturing sector, developing engineering/machine tools and ICT/digital economy, developing Ghana’s housing and construction industry, reviewing and optimizing the implementation of Government flagships and key programmes among others.



The programme he added will create opportunities for the youth in agriculture hence encouraged the youth to take advantage of it.



Meanwhile, he has refuted claims that the planting for food and jobs was on life support.



He admitted that there were challenges including the supply of fertilizers which were caused by smuggling and delay in payment to the suppliers.



Apart from that, the weather has not been too for farming in the middle to the southern belt.