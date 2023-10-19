Reasons you gave for your resignation false – Secretariat to Duncan Williams and Eastwood Anaba

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Eastwood Anaba

Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah, Executive Director of the National Cathedral Project, has responded to the resignation of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, founder and General Overseer of the United Denominations of Action Chapel Churches Worldwide, and President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Rev. Eastwood Anaba, from the Board of Trustees overseeing the Cathedral’s construction.

The two men of God resigned from the board for a variety of reasons, including the Board’s refusal to perform an audit of the project.



They also claimed in a joint statement that they had not received any updates following their request for an audit in January 2023.



However, Dr. Opoku-Mensah clarified in a news release on October 17 that Deloitte was conducting an ongoing audit.



The statement revealed that after the audit call, multiple meetings were held, and all information was made available to the revered men of God, making their claims false.

“Following this, the engagement letter for Deloitte to officially begin the audit was drafted and signed by Deloitte on March 27, 2023, and set up on their system on May 17, 2023. The expectation was that the first part of the audit was to be completed in July 2023. The audit process, so far, can be confirmed with the auditors, Deloitte.”



“The Board was constantly updated on the process through the Chairman and the Steering Committee, as well as the Executive Director’s reports to the meetings of the Board.”



“Although Archbishop Duncan Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba were not present at both the June 2023 and September 2023 meetings, they and all the other Board members who were not physically present at the meeting were sent copies of all the documents for the Board meeting, including the Executive Director’s report. The claim that they have received no information whatsoever on the audit process is therefore false.”