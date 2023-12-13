Rebecca Akufo-Addo is a course on ‘how to be the model classy first spouse’ – Gabby

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, cousin to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo as a model who qualifies as an entire course on how to be a first lady with class.

Gabby’s latest view of the first lady comes on the back of Mrs Akufo-Addo receiving a Doctor of Humane Letters (HonD.HL) by the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).



“She is a course on ’How To Be The Model Classy First Spouse’. Elegant, eloquent, not controversial, unblemished, loved, admired, respected, draped in integrity, pursues good causes and never ever throws her weight about. Beautiful Rebecca!” he wrote in a Facebook post.



In a post shared on X on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, Rebecca Akufo-Addo indicated that she received the honorary doctorate together with Ghana’s first female Speaker of Parliament, Justice Adeline Bamford-Addo and the first female Chief Justice of the country, Justice Georgina Theodora Wood.



She expressed her gratitude to God and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the success she had chalked.



“I am humbled to have received an honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters (HonD.HL) from the University of Professional Studies, Accra earlier today together with two illustrious daughters of the land, Justice Adeline Bamford-Addo (Rtd), the first female Speaker of Parliament who served from (7 January 2009 to 7 January 2013) and the former first female Chief Justice of the Republic, Justice Georgina Theodora Wood, who served in office for a period of 10 years (from 2007 to June 2017).

“I am thankful to God who gives me the strength to keep going, my husband, The President of our dear nation, who has been my greatest cheerleader, my children, family, friends, partners, and staff,” she wrote.



The First Lady dedicated the award to the women and children of Ghana, whose resilience, she said, inspires her.



At the event were President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the daughters of the first family, who could be seen beaming with smiles.







GA/SARA

You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.