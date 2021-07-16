Rebecca Akufo-Addo livid and hurt – Sefa Kayi reacts after 1st Lady reject salary

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Rebecca Akufo-Addo, wife of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a statement dated 12th July 2021 indicated her decision to refund every allowance paid her.

This follows public outcry over a recommendation by the Ntiamoa-Badu Committee to pay all 1st and 2nd ladies a monthly salary.



Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo described the “extremely negative opinions” from critics which is seeking to portray her as a “self-serving and self-centered woman” as "distasteful”.



In view of this, she "in consultation with the President of the Republic, has decided to refund all monies paid to her as allowances from the date of the President’s assumption of office, i.e., from January 2017 to date, amounting to GH¢899,097.84.”



"She is doing this as a purely personal decision, without prejudice to the rights of others, and not to undermine the propriety of the process undertaken by Parliament" the statement added.



Meanwhile, the First Lady has handed over a cheque of GH¢899,000 to the Chief of Staff on Tuesday, July 13.

Interacting with Dan Kweku Yeboah on Peace FM's Sports segment, Kwami Sefa Kayi said looking at the wording of the First Lady's statement, she is hurt by the 'acidic' comments against her.



"...what she's done might seem the right thing to do but she did it out of anger and hurt. Are we going to say that Lordina Mahama and all others should also bring theirs? he queried.



According to him, had the issue not been politicized, 'we wouldn't have gotten here'



Way forward



Chairman General as he is popularly called, further indicated: "This is something which has been done over the years and so if we want a stop to it, we should say going forward this and that is what we're going to do..."