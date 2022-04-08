Rebecca Akufo-Addo mourns former second lady, Rahmatu Mahama

The former Second Lady, Rahmatu Mahama, died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

Wife of Aliu Mahama passes on

Family to announce plans for burial



Rahmatu Mahama was 70 years-old



First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, is mourning the death of the former second lady, Rahmatu Aliu Mahama, the wife of the late ex-Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama, who passed away on Thursday, April 7, 2022.



In a tweet shared on April 8, 2022, Rebecca Akufo-Addo said that she is saddened by the death of the former second of Ghana.



“I am saddened to hear of the passing of former second lady, H.E. Hajia Rahmatu Aliu Mahama. My thoughts and prayers are with the entire family in these difficult times. May your soul rest in perfect peace Hajia,” the tweet by the first lady read.

Rahmatu Aliu Mahama is reported to have died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra,



at the age of 70 years.



Her family said it will meet to plan her funeral in line with Islamic customs as well as officially inform the State of her passing.



The final plans for her funeral and burial will be announced after an emergency family meeting.



Hajia Ramatu is said to have passed away surrounded by her family and children.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as well as other high profile government officials are reported to have visited the former second lady in her final days while on admission at Ghana's leading medical facility.



Hajia Ramatu Mahama fondly referred to as Neè Egala, had been fighting a heart-related sickness for over two years and had been to the United Kingdom for treatment.



Reports of her death emerged during her stay in London but was quickly debunked in a statement by her son, Farouk Mahama who is the Member of Parliament for Yendi.



