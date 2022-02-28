Rebecca Akufo-Addo reaffirms commitment to improving literacy in children

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo

The First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has received the winners of this year’s Spelling Bee competition, at her office in Accra.

She said she is still fascinated by the sheer brilliance of these young ones.



“It is clear from my interactions with them that the Spelling Bee competition has had a positive impact on them in terms of confidence and articulation.

“I reaffirmed my commitment to improving literacy in our children and discussed ways in which Spelling Bee Ghana can collaborate with the Rebecca Foundation’s Learning to Read Reading to Learn Initiative to extend the principles of Spelling Bee to more Ghanaian children.



“I commend the organizers Young Educators Foundation for such an excellent programme. I took the opportunity to honour my pledge to support the winners,” she said.