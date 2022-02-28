Rebecca Foundation Headquarters project mired in land scandal as Ken Agyapong blows alarm

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo

The wife of President Akufo-Addo, Rebecca, owner of Rebecca Foundation which was in the news recently over alleged grabbing of a huge parcel of Aviation land for office construction is continuing with the project but this time around without the foundation’s billboard.

This comes after a video of a Member of Parliament for Assin Central revealed he was offered some of the Aviation lands but he rejected it and was wondering why NPP is sharing it anyhow.



The MP without mentioning the First Lady alleged that he felt cheated because the original leasee who had acquired it from the Lands Commission under NDC gave him a bigger acreage than what the NPP was offering him.



Despite all the controversy over the lands, the Rebecca Foundation is continuing with its construction works, checks show.



The billboard which heralded the announcement of the project has since been taken down under unclear circumstances after the arrest of Accra FM’s Presenter, Kwabena Bobie Ansah who blew the alarm on the project having used unprintable words to describe the First Lady of the Republic.

The broadcaster was picked up at the entrance of Class Media Group shortly after 10:00 pm, just when his programme, ‘The Citizen Show’ which airs daily had ended and has since been granted a GH¢50,000 bail and charged with the publication of false news and offensive conduct.



The Police report indicated among other things that Mr. Ansah was arrested for alleging that the first and second ladies, Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Mrs. Samira Bawumia respectively had “fraudulently” acquired State lands at AU village, and around the Kotoka International Airport, Accra for the construction of the “Rebecca Foundation”, a Non-Governmental Project.



According to its website, the RF was established in January 2017, to complements the efforts of government by undertaking the following; supporting and promoting initiatives that improve the economic status of women; enhancing literacy and learning skills in children; improving environmental health and sanitation by greening public spaces.