Rebecca Foundation donates to Nsawam Prison

Rep of the Rebecca foundation hands donated items to officials of the Nsawam prisons

The Rebecca Foundation on Monday, 9 May 2022 donated medical supplies to the Nsawam Medium Security Prison’s Hospital.

In addition, the Foundation also donated food items to the inmates of the prison facility.



First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo encouraged Ghanaians to support the prisons in executing their mandate of ensuring the safe custody, reformation, and re-integration of inmates to make them responsible, productive and law-abiding citizens, to ensure public safety.