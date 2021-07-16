Rebecca, Samira deserve praise not crucifixion - NPP man on salaries saga

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo (right) and Second Lady Samira Bawumia

Mr Samuel Adu Adjei, the Western North Regional Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has bewailed the reaction of Ghanaians to the recent emoluments for the country's first and second ladies.

He said the first and second ladies have done no wrong to warrant the kind of bastardization and crucifixion from a section of the public.



Mr Adu Adjei, in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) lamented how the issue was politicised with some people trying to score political points with it.



He noted that the allowances for the first and second spouses had been in existence since the 4th republic which the Ato Dadzie report acknowledged.



In that regard, he admonished Ghanaians to be circumspect in their choice of words when contributing to the emolument and accord the necessary respect to the first and second ladies of the republic.

He commended the current first two ladies Mrs Rebecca Akufo Addo and Mrs Samira Bawumia for the bold decision to refund all allowances paid them since 2017 and charged former first lady, Mrs Lordina Mahama to follow suit.



Mr Adu Adjei described the comment of the Minority Leader, Mr Haruna Iddrisu asking the first and second ladies to refund the monies paid them with interest as unfortunate.



He noted that the NDC wanted to use the issue of Presidential spouses to seek favour from Ghanaians come 2024 but they would not be successful.