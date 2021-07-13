Rebecca is well-deserving of salary – Former Aide

First Lady of Ghana, Rebecca Akufo-Addo

Former Aide to the First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Akosua Manu, has defended her former boss in the ongoing salary for the First and Second ladies saga.

In her view, the allowances that were allocated to her former boss were well deserving.



The First lady came under heavy attack following the government’s decision to pay her a monthly salary based on the recommendation made by the Presidential Committee on emoluments for Article 71 officeholders.



After weeks of public backlash, Mrs. Akufo-Addo, Monday, announced her decision to refund all monies paid to her as allowances since 2017.



The monies paid amount to some GHC899,097.84.

Speaking on the Morning Starr, the NYA deputy CEO said “in 2017, when she came to power, there was nothing like a certain percentage that goes to her office. The conversation should be about what the spouses bring to bear.”



She went on “let’s not decide for propaganda purposes and try to bring her image down. That’s unfair. We should ask ourselves, how many people have been supported by her? You just look at how support is tied to resources.”



“The allowances are absolutely well-deserved because nobody carved out her role but by being married to the president, people will expect that you help.”