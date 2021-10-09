Rebuilding ISD is a shared responsibility – ISD boss

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

Source: Emmanuel Nii Afra Quarkupong Sackey, Contributor

The Acting Chief Information Officer of the Information Services Department (ISD), David Owusu-Amoah, has admonished staff of ISD to rally behind the transformation programme being championed by Management of the Department in collaboration with the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah to ensure the new ISD "we all yearn for."

"When staff is not briefed on restructuring programmes of organizations, the tendency for some to sit on the fence and not get involved will be higher than otherwise. A time has now come for all members of staff to reason together to birth the new ISD," Mr. Owusu-Amoah made these remarks at a durbar of staff of the Information Services Department in Accra recently.



On his part, the Minister of Information and Member of Parliament for Ofoase- Ayirebi in the Eastern Region, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said he sees the Information Services Department as a strategic organization, its relevance, however, hinges on the transformation since the 1939 programmes of the Department cannot still remain relevant in the fast-changing communication trends



The minister showcased what has been done so far for the course of the transformation programme which includes the retooling of the Newsroom into an ultra-modern one, change in strategy of the Public Relations Coordination Division of the Department as well as the research section of the Department.

He also showcased in a documentary a new organogram of the Department that has Public Relations, Public Education, and Research as special areas of attention.



Chief Director of the Ministry Mrs. Mamley Andrew, said that the Durbar is an opportunity for dialoguing and very important for cohesive decision taking.



During an open forum, some members of staff from the District expressed appreciation to the minister and Management for such ideas but appealed to Management not to restrict the transformation programme to the head office alone.