Recalcitrant GPRTU drivers are also bound by laws and punished when caught - PRO

• Drivers can become members of GPRTU by joining any of their branches

• Prospective members will have to follow processes or rules laid down by the union



• New members of the union are placed on probation for up to six months



The Head of Communications at the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), Ibrahim Abass Moro, said all drivers are bound by the laws of the union and are punished if they violate their rules.



He made this statement when asked about how the union deals with members who steal and take advantage of passengers who use their services.



“Every union has their bye-laws, some will immediately accept you as their member and others will put you on probation because we don’t want a driver who steals or a driver who insults our passengers,” he said in an interview with GhanaWeb TVs Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei on The Lowdown show.



According to him, there are processes to follow in becoming a member of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union and these processes differ at every union branch. “One can become a member of any branch of GPRTU by approaching a branch of their choice and making their intentions known,” he added.

He stated that the reason for putting new members on probation is to monitor their activities, behaviors and how they relate to customers and other members of the union.



“They look at character, the way you interact with members and clients, they will closely monitor you to find out if somebody leaves items in your vehicle, will you return it to the office and in some instances, they’ll try you and see if you are an honest person,” he said.



He mentioned that these processes are to ensure that the right thing is being done and the safety of the public transport users is assured.



Watch the video below



