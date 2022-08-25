Recent Bawku killings: What we urgently need in Bawku now is mutual dialogue — Bawku Naba

Bawku Naba Zug-Raan Asigri Abugrago Azoka II

Bawku Naba Zug-Raan Asigri Abugrago Azoka II the overlord of the kusaug Traditional Area has expressed unhappiness over the continuous killings and reprisal attacks in the Bawku Municipality.

He said the situation requires urgent mutual dialogue.



His comment follows the recent killing of three persons who were shot by unknown gunmen at Bawku.



The three who met their untimely death around the Bawku Senior High School entrance were returning from Bolgatanga to Bawku in a vehicle.



The incident happened on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at about 2:45 pm and 3:00 pm.

"What we urgently need in Bawku now is a mutual dialogue aimed at educating all the people to understand the bad effect of the situation and how to find lasting solutions to the situation in Bawku which will enable us to live in peace together in a society in which violence is not an option," Bawku Naba said in a statement.



He indicated that the killings are affecting all ethnic groups in Bawku and then making an already bad situation worst.



While condemning the recent killings, Bawku Naba is calling on the security personnel to identify and bring such miscreants to book to deter others



to prevent further attacks.