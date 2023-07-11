Recent by-elections are an indication of our victory in 2024 – NDC Vice Chairman

Capt(retired) John Kwame Jabari

Leading member of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) in the Ashanti Region Capt(retired) John Kwame Jabari says the performance of the party in the Kumawu by-election is an indication of the victory of the party in the 2024 elections.

According to him, though the candidate of the NDC in the by-election lost to his opponent from the New Patriotic Party(NPP), the 1st Regional Vice Chairman of the NDC in the Ashanti region argued that the performance of the party in the by-election gave the party the opportunity to test its preparedness and readiness for the main elections.



“We are a team and we are resilient to win 2024 for NDC and make John Mahama President again. We learnt a lot from the Kumawu by-elections and it’s a step up for our preparations.



"We didn’t fail in the Kumawu by-elections, it was a learning curve for both the national executives and the regional executives and we perfected the system in the Assin North elections,” he said in an interview on Ultimate Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com



The Kumawu seat became vacant following the passing of the then Member of Parliament, Philip Basoah, in March, this year, paving the way for the by-election to elect a new member of parliament.

The National Democratic Congress candidate, Akwasi Amankwaa, obtained 3,723, representing 17.29% losing to Ernest Yaw Anim of the New Patriotic Party who won by 70.91%.



According to the retired military officer, the crop of executives of the NDC in the Ashanti Region which he is a part of has is positioned to ensure victory for the party.



“After the regional elections, we had eight new executives and old executives from the previous team. The old executives are seasoned; the chairman, the organizer, the youth organizer, the women organizer, and the communication executive are seasoned and experienced. The eight new are youthful, very strong and vibrant we have been jelling very well.



“We are strategizing for the next six months of the year, from now to December, then in January we just hit the ground running for victory for election 2024”.